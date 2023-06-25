WATCH: MS Dhoni Plays Candy Crush In Flight As Air Hostess Serves Him Chocolates

MS Dhoni was spotted in an Indigo flight. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni, along with his wife, was spotted in an Indigo flight on Sunday, playing candy crush in his tablet. In a video that went viral on social media, an airhostess came to the Chennai Super Kings skipper and offered him chocolates and sweets alongside a note. Fans have gone crazy over the brief clip.

As the airhostess offered the legendary cricketer sweets and chocolates, he obliged it by picking up a packet of 'Omani dates'. The airhostess also had a friendly conversation with him before returning to duty. The 41-year-old travelling in economy class in the flight also highlights his simplicity despite being an established star.

MS Dhoni likely to return for IPL 2024:

Meanwhile, Dhoni became the most successful skipper in IPL history this year as he won the fifth title for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Yellow Brigade was up against the defending champions Gujarat Titans in the decider. However, the final extended for three days as rains kept playing spoilsport in Ahmedabad.

Batting first, the Titans amassed 215 in 20 overs on the back of B Sai Sudharsan's 96 off 47 deliveries. Nevertheless, continuous showers reduced the contest to 171 in 15 overs for the Super Kings. The Super Kings responded in style as Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad gave a breezy start, stitching a stand of 74 in 6.3 overs before the latter perished.

It came down to 13 needing off the final over and Mohit Sharma's excellent bowling reduced it to 10 from the last two deliveries. Jadeja smashed a six and a four to send the CSK camp into frenzy.