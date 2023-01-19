e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWATCH: MS Dhoni begins preparations ahead of IPL 2023, video of him batting in the nets goes viral

WATCH: MS Dhoni begins preparations ahead of IPL 2023, video of him batting in the nets goes viral

The former India skipper is set to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the final time in this season of the cash-rich league.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

MS Dhoni has kicked off his preparation for the upcoming IPL 2023. The former India skipper is set to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the final time in this season of the cash-rich league. A video of the World Cup-winning captain went viral on social media. in the clip, Dhoni can be seen walking down the pitch and hitting big shots, a sign of what to expect in the upcoming edition of the T20 league.

Meanwhile, fans of cricket can re-live their memories of the inaugural T20 Cricket World Cup of 2007, as a web series based on it will release soon. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram to announce the web series, which would document the events which led to the ultimate victory of the MS Dhoni-led team India at the popular cricketing event. The untitled project would be multi-lingual, with 15 Indian cricketers planned to be a part of it. It would be helmed by UK-based producers 'One One Six Network', headed by Gaurav Bahirvani. The team would consist of director Anand Kumar and writer Saurabh M Pandey.

Read Also
Delhi: Cops file book unidentified persons for obscene posts on MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli's daughters...
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Who is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh? The WFI President accused of sexual harassment by wrestler Vinesh...

Who is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh? The WFI President accused of sexual harassment by wrestler Vinesh...

Wrestlers vs WFI: CPI (M) Brinda Karat asked to step down from protest stage: 'Please don't...

Wrestlers vs WFI: CPI (M) Brinda Karat asked to step down from protest stage: 'Please don't...

Wrestlers protest in Delhi: BJP leader Babita Phogat meets grapplers at Jantar Mantar, says 'The...

Wrestlers protest in Delhi: BJP leader Babita Phogat meets grapplers at Jantar Mantar, says 'The...

Ex- Australia captain Michael Clarke slapped by girlfriend amid cheating allegations, suffers...

Ex- Australia captain Michael Clarke slapped by girlfriend amid cheating allegations, suffers...

Watch: Subhman Gill makes hilarious revelation about Ishan Kishan after historic ton, says 'Bandha...

Watch: Subhman Gill makes hilarious revelation about Ishan Kishan after historic ton, says 'Bandha...