WATCH: MS Dhoni begins preparations ahead of IPL 2023, video of him batting in the nets goes viral

MS Dhoni has kicked off his preparation for the upcoming IPL 2023. The former India skipper is set to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the final time in this season of the cash-rich league. A video of the World Cup-winning captain went viral on social media. in the clip, Dhoni can be seen walking down the pitch and hitting big shots, a sign of what to expect in the upcoming edition of the T20 league.

The preparation has started for MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/FUapARmL4P — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 19, 2023

Meanwhile, fans of cricket can re-live their memories of the inaugural T20 Cricket World Cup of 2007, as a web series based on it will release soon. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram to announce the web series, which would document the events which led to the ultimate victory of the MS Dhoni-led team India at the popular cricketing event. The untitled project would be multi-lingual, with 15 Indian cricketers planned to be a part of it. It would be helmed by UK-based producers 'One One Six Network', headed by Gaurav Bahirvani. The team would consist of director Anand Kumar and writer Saurabh M Pandey.

