Watch: Mohammed Shami gets KL Rahul on first ball duck in battle of IPL debutants

Gujarat Titans pace spearhead Mohammed Shami had a dream start to IPL 2022, getting ride of Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul in the first ball of the innings.

Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first, handing Shami the new ball. And he didn't disappoint, bowling just outside off-stump to get an edge off KL Rahul which keeper Matthew Wade had no problem collecting.

Thought the umpire thought there wasn't an edge, Gujarat used DRS and got the decision overruled.

Watch the wicket here:

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 08:19 PM IST