WATCH: MMA Star Zia Mashwani Becomes 1st Pakistani Fighter To Defeat Indian Opponent On Home Soil In BRAVE CF

Pakistani MMA fighter Zia Mashwani made waves on Sunday by clinching a historic win over India's Bharat Khandare at BRAVE CF 85 in Lahore.

In the Bantamweight division, Mashwani took control early, making Bharat tap out in the first round with a slick triangle choke. This victory was a big deal as it marked the first time a Pakistani MMA fighter had beaten an Indian opponent on home turf.

This was also the first-ever MMA showdown between fighters from Pakistan and India held in Pakistan.

Bharat, who returned to BRAVE CF after seven years, was determined to secure a win for India on Pakistani soil, but Mashwani had other plans and sealed the deal with his impressive skills.

Adding to the excitement, Rizwan Ali, another Pakistani fighter, knocked out India's Srikant Sekhar in the Lightweight category, further asserting Pakistan’s dominance at the event.

These India-Pakistan matchups added even more intensity to the historic sports rivalry between the two nations, making the event a must-watch.

With the success of BRAVE CF 85 and the victories by local fighters, Pakistan is taking big strides in the MMA world. These events are putting Pakistani fighters on the map and positioning the country as a rising force in the global MMA community.