Watch: Matthew Wade, Aaron Finch display brilliant presence of mind to run out Sri Lankan batter in 4th T20I

Australia bagged the five-match Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka with two matches to spare. With the series already under their belt, the Aussies made a couple of changes to their playing XI but even in the dead rubber the Aaron Finch led side didn't let their standards drop on the ground.

During Sri Lanka's batting, skipper Finch and wicketkeeper Matthew Wade displayed great presence of mind to run out Maheesh Theekshana. The duo combined phenomenally as Theekshana's brave dive went in vain.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of the Sri Lankan innings. Chamika Karunaratne hit a full toss by Jhye Richardson, straight to Finch at cover and charged for a swift single but his partner at the non-striker's end didn't respond. In the end it resulted into a horrible mix-up between the two Sri Lankans.

With both batters at the non-striker's end, Finch waited for Wade to come closer to the stumps before throwing the ball at the striker's end.

Non-striker Theekshana tried his best to rush towards the other end, but Wade too showed fantastic presence of mind with his glovework to get rid of the Sri Lankan batter.

Watch video here:

Put into bat, Sri Lanka managed their way to 139 for eight, owing to Pathum Nissanka's 46 off 40 balls and Kane Richardson's expensive final over that cost 17 runs.

During the chase, the men in green and gold found themselves in early trouble with Ben McDermott (9) and Aaron Finch (2) falling cheaply but significant knocks from Ashton Agar (26), Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell steadied the proceedings.

Inglis slammed 40 off 20 balls while Maxwell remained unbeaten on 48 off 39 deliveries as Australia breached the target with six wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare.

Australia now lead the five-match T20I series 4-0 with the final game scheduled to be contested on Sunday.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 01:52 PM IST