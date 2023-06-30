Watch: Marnus Labuschagne Picks Up Chewing Gum From Ground And Puts Back In His Mouth

Marnus Labuschagne picks up chewing gum and slips it back in his mouth | (Credits: Screengrab)

Australia's Test No.3 Marnus Labuschagne is arguably one of the quirkiest cricketers going around. From his peculiar leaves to shouting to avoid his partner from calling for a run, the cricketing fraternity has taken note of it. However, the 28-year-old did one of the cheekiest things on day one of the second Ashes Test at Lord's as he put a chewing gum into his mouth after it fell down.

The incident during Australia's first innings on day 1 at Lord's as Labuschagne was batting on 37 alongside vice-captain Steve Smith. He had taken his helmet and gloves out and returned to gear up when the chewing gum fell out of his mouth. However, the right-handed batter didn't care and put it right back in his mouth.

Labuschagne had shared a century stand with Smith in the first innings under tough batting conditions. However, right-arm seamer Ollie Robinson ended his stay as he nicked him off to keeper Jonny Bairstow for 47.

Marnus Labuschagne snared by James Anderson in the second innings:

The second innings of the ongoing Test at the Home of Cricket has seen the former number one ranked batter out for 30. However, the South African-born cricketer survived a few close calls, including an LBW shout off Stuart Broad, as England captain Ben Stokes chose not to review it.

Australia bowled England out for 325 within the first session of day three, with the hosts losing their last six wickets only for 47 runs. Usman Khawaja and David Warner stitched another half-century stand before Josh Tongue struck to remove the latter.