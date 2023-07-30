Ashes 2023: Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja Engage In Heated Conversation With A Fan At The Oval (WATCH)

Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja were irked. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Following day 3 of the 5th Ashes Test at the Kia Oval, the English crowd were seen heckling the Australians. Australian batters Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja were spotted exchanging some heated words with a man in the crowd while walking towards their dressing room following a rather frustrating day for them as they allowed England to build their lead to 377.

The Australians have been villainous for the English crowd ever since the contentious stumping affected by Alex Carey to dismiss Jonny Bairstow at Lord's in the fourth innings and went on to win the match by 43 runs, overshadowing Ben Stokes' 155. England captain Ben Stokes later stated that he won't employ such a tactic to win, while his counterpart Pat Cummins maintained that it was a fair chance.

The video going viral on social media saw Labuschagne and Khawaja speaking in a heated tone with a spectator.

Australia lead the five-Test series by 2-1:

Meanwhile, Australia currently lead the five-Test series by 2-1, having won the first two matches at Edgbaston and Lord's. The home side bounced back at Headingley with a 2-wicket win. Ben Stokes and co. also dominated the 4th Test at Old Trafford in Manchester thoroughly, but rain robbed them off a near-certain win.

The visitors currently need 371 in the fourth innings at the Oval to take the series 3-1. However, no more than 264 have been chased at the venue; hence, Australia need a record run-chase.

