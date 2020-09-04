Watch: Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez lashes out at club on Instagram

He said in the video “I want to tell you about my period at United, about many things that were said and that made me look bad. I got the opportunity to go to United and it seemed tempting to me. It was something nice for me, because when I was a kid I liked that club a lot. I ended up signing without much information about what was happening in the move. The first days that I was with my colleagues, sometimes there are things that you do not realise until you arrive. 'The first training I had I realised many things. home and I told my representative: "Can't the contract be terminated to return to Arsenal?" 'They start laughing and I told them that something did not sit right with me. It had already been signed.'

Sanchez recalls being left out of a game against West Ham in September 2018.

He adds on moving to Inter: “The next coach arrived, the current one, and I decided to talk to him. I told him that I needed to take a breather, and the opportunity to go to Inter. He told me that yes, there was no problem.”

He added: “I only have words of thanks to United for giving me the opportunity to defend the shirt,' said Sanchez. 'It bothered me that things did not go the way I wanted. If the atmosphere had been more positive, it would have turned out differently. I tell it all now because I have already passed a period of learning as a player and a person. I would have liked to win everything.”

Alexis Sanchez was United’s most high-profile failure with his wage also blowing the club’s wage structure.