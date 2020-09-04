Watch: Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez lashes out at club on Instagram

Former Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez has lashed out at the club after a nightmare spell at Old Trafford in an Instagram video in which he claims he wanted to leave after his first training. Sanchez’s transfer to Manchester United was a complete disaster with the Chilean being handed a GBP 560,000-a-week contract where his best performance came pre-signing – at the piano.
He said in the video “I want to tell you about my period at United, about many things that were said and that made me look bad. I got the opportunity to go to United and it seemed tempting to me. It was something nice for me, because when I was a kid I liked that club a lot. I ended up signing without much information about what was happening in the move. The first days that I was with my colleagues, sometimes there are things that you do not realise until you arrive. 'The first training I had I realised many things. home and I told my representative: "Can't the contract be terminated to return to Arsenal?" 'They start laughing and I told them that something did not sit right with me. It had already been signed.'
Sanchez recalls being left out of a game against West Ham in September 2018.
He adds on moving to Inter: “The next coach arrived, the current one, and I decided to talk to him. I told him that I needed to take a breather, and the opportunity to go to Inter. He told me that yes, there was no problem.”
He added: “I only have words of thanks to United for giving me the opportunity to defend the shirt,' said Sanchez. 'It bothered me that things did not go the way I wanted. If the atmosphere had been more positive, it would have turned out differently. I tell it all now because I have already passed a period of learning as a player and a person. I would have liked to win everything.”
Alexis Sanchez was United’s most high-profile failure with his wage also blowing the club’s wage structure.
