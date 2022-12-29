WATCH: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola panics after kicking bottle at Leeds bench

Erling Haaland set a Premier League scoring record in Manchester City's 3-1 win over Leeds.

At this pace, it won't be his last. Haaland scored twice to become the fastest player to 20 goals. The Norwegian star, who was born in Leeds, reached the mark in 14 games.

City's victory at Elland Road reduced first-place Arsenal's lead to five points.

Rodri gave the visitors the lead on the stroke of halftime when he tucked in from close range after goalkeeper Illan Meslier parried a Riyad Mahrez shot.

Haaland doubled City's advantage six minutes into the second half after Jack Grealish pounced on a weak pass by Liam Cooper and raced clear to set up the Norwegian for a tap-in.

That was Haaland's 25th goal for City in 20 appearances in all competitions. He scored his 26th in the 64th minute to make it 3-0 after another assist from Grealish. He later missed out on a fourth hat trick of the season when he shot tamely at Meslier.

Leeds scored in the 73rd minute when Pascal Struijk headed home from a corner.

But moments after Leeds' goal, Guardiola vented his frustration by kicking a water bottle on the touchline. Unfortunately for the Spaniard the bottle flew and appeared to strike someone on the Leeds bench.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss rushed to the Leeds bench to apologise.

Antes del gol de Rodri al 45+1, el Manchester City había fallado varias ocasiones claras y a Pep Guardiola no se le ocurrió mejor manera de descargar su ira que pateando una botella de agua.



Terminó impactando en un miembro del Cuerpo Técnico de Leeds 😂pic.twitter.com/KfUkyYtSQe — Miguel Rapetti (@MiguelRapetti) December 29, 2022

Fans shared hilarious reactions on social media.

One said: "That’s an interesting take on ensuring the Leeds bench stay hydrated…"

Another commented: "Oh dear who did he hit?!."

A third added: "He can’t leave this league man."