 WATCH: Man detained by Mohali Police for displaying ‘Free Sikh Prisoners’ t-shirt during PBKS vs KKR IPL match
The incident raised questions about the security arrangements in place, as the man was able to enter the stadium with the T-shirt.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 08:31 AM IST
During the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Night Riders on Saturday, a man identified as Hardeep Singh was detained by the Mohali police for allegedly displaying a T-shirt that read ‘Free Sikh Prisoners’. The incident raised questions about the security arrangements in place, as the man was able to enter the stadium with the T-shirt.

Release of Hardeep Singh

Balwinder Singh, the spokesperson of ‘Quami Insaaf Morcha’, stated that Hardeep Singh was released by the district police at around 7.30 pm on the same day. Balwinder Singh also claimed that a total of seven youths were detained during the match, but all of them were later released without any charges being filed.

Demand for Release of Bandi Singhs

Before the match, the ‘Quami Insaaf Morcha' held a protest near the Mohali stadium to press for their demands for the release of Bandi Singhs. The incident at the match further brought attention to their cause.

Security Arrangements in Question

The incident also raised concerns about the effectiveness of the security arrangements at the stadium. Despite a three-tier security blanket in place, the man was able to enter the stadium with the T-shirt.

