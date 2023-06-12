 WATCH: Lionel Messi Detained At Beijing Airport Due To Passport & Visa Issues
Lionel Messi's visa was allegedly delayed because he was travelling with his Spanish passport rather than his Argentinian passport, which did not have a Chinese visa.

article-image

Argentina football captain Lionel Messi on Monday was detained at the Beijing Airport by Chinese Border Police as he arrived with the team in the country to play a friendly game. Messi was stopped for a brief while by security personnel due to passport issues.

The 35-year-old reportedly did not apply for a visa before his visit.

Messi's visa was allegedly delayed because he was traveling with his Spanish passport rather than his Argentinian passport, which did not have a Chinese visa, according to local media reports.

After about 30 minutes, the situation was resolved, and Messi exited the airport.

article-image

Social media users circulated a video clip of a number of police officers stopping the World Cup-winning captain, who was holding his passport while talking to his colleagues.

Argentina will face Australia at the recently constructed Workers' Stadium in the Chinese capital on June 15. This is Messi's seventh visit to Beijing.

Messi to join Inter Miami

Lionel Messi will soon join Major League Soccer club Inter Miami after his contract with Paris Saint Germain ended last month.

After several links of a sensational return to his boyhood club, FC Barcelona, Messi will now head to the United States of America to ply his trade in the MLS at David Beckham's Miami-based franchise.

"I made the decision that I'm going to go to Miami. I still haven't closed it 100%. I'm still missing a few things, but we decided to go ahead. If Barcelona didn't work out, I wanted to leave Europe, get out of the spotlight and think more about my family. After winning the World Cup and not being able to go to Barca, it was time to go to the U.S. league to experience football in a different way and enjoy the day-to-day. Obviously with the same responsibility and desire to want to win and to always do things well. But with more peace of mind," Messi said in a statement.

Messi joined Barca's academy at the age of 13 and became their all-time record goalscorer with 672 goals.

article-image
