Watch: KKR All-Rounder Venkatesh Iyer Dances On A South Indian Song

Venkatesh Iyer. | (Image Credits: Scrrengrab)

The cricketers of today aren't just world-class on the pitch; they also have a talent for stealing the show off it. Younger people use social media extensively and are well-versed in contemporary trends, including Yuzvendra Chahal's humorous side and Shreyas Iyer's dancing prowess. Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer also joined the bandwagon in the process.

The Indian young batter was seen dancing to a song from Vijay's movie "Leo" in a video posted by KKR's official Instagram handle. Many viewers responded to the video and praised his dance moves, but many also suggested that he concentrate on improving his batting.

Iyer had a decent outing in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 for the Knight Riders. The left-handed batter made 404 runs in 14 matches averaging 28.86 and striking at 145.85. He also struck a century against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, but it resulted in a losing cause.

Venkatesh Iyer confident of being a utility player for India in the near future:

In a recent interaction with Sportskeeda, Iyer said he understands his limitations as he is not like Hardik Pandya, but is hopeful of being as good as him. He claimed:

"In India, there is a problem of plenty. And then when you look at Hardik, he’s got the skills to be India’s top all-rounder. And if I have to cement my place in the 11, I have to be as good as him, which I’m nowhere close to at this point of time. This is the honest truth and I have to accept that. But I’ll be working towards it. And once I’m confident of my bowling, then I think I can contribute in all the departments. It’s just about my bowling which I’m really working hard on."

After debuting in 2021, the 28-year-old has played 2 ODIs and 9 T20Is.