WATCH: Kieron Pollard hits ball outside Sharjah Stadium for huge six In ILT20, passerby does shocking act

Whirlwind half-century from Kieron Pollard helped MI Emirates record a whopping 241 for 3 in 20 overs. Pollard hit a 19-ball unbeaten half-century studded with four boundaries and four sixes. He added 89 runs in just 5.2 overs along with Dan Mousley, who cracked an unbeaten 31 off 17 balls with three fours and two sixes. One of the sixes from Pollard went out of the stadium and a passerby picked the ball and tried to scampper off but a sudden change of heart saw him throw the ball back into the stadium.

When it’s raining 6️⃣s, There are 2 types of cricket lovers..

1. Pick and run 🏃‍♂️

2. Pick and return

Which category are you?



Book your tickets now : https://t.co/sv2yt8acyL#DPWorldILT20 #ALeagueApart #DVvMIE pic.twitter.com/P0Es01cMz8 — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 29, 2023

MI Emirates’ left-arm medium pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, with a deadly three-wicket spell, backed by Zahoor Khan and Imran Tahir with two wickets each, then bowled out Desert Vipers for a paltry 84 runs in 12.1 overs for a massive 157 runs win in the 21st match of the DP World ILT20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday night.

UAE’s Waseem set the tempo for this superlative show from MI Emirates scoring a spectacular 86 runs off 44 balls with 11 boundaries and four sixes. Fletcher, who played second fiddle, scored 50 off 39 balls with four boundaries and two sixes. Together they put on an opening partnership of 141 in 12.3 overs. After this show from the openers, skipper

MI Emirates thus not only recorded the highest score of the tournament but also the biggest victory of the tournament. Incidentally, this is also the second highest score in a T20 league at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium after Balkh Legends had piled up 244 for 6 in 20 overs against Kabul Zwanan in the 2018 Afghanistan Premier League.

