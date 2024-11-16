Watch: Jake Paul Bows To Mike Tyson After Winning The Cross-Generational Bout

Pic Credit: Twitter

You Tuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul won hearts on social media with a respectful gesture toward boxing legend Mike Tyson after their highly anticipated match on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Following the fight, a video surfaced showing Jake Paul bowing his head in a sign of respect to Tyson, a moment that resonated deeply with fans of the sport.

Fight began on a promising note as Tyson hit some aggressive punches on Paul after bell rings but later it ceased off. Paul remained calm throughout the first half, later Paul gave a solid counter attack which kept Tyson out of action.

However, the match wasn't thrilling nor exciting for the fans which hyped before starting,but co-event matches left the audience spell bound were Katie Taylor and Amanda Serenno had a massive bout where Amanda suffered a brutal injury after getting hit on her eye. Katie Taylor announced as winner unanimously.

Also, in the first match India's Neeraj Goyat outclassed Brazil's Whindersson Nunes in a super-weight middle fight.

Also, the age gap made this bout even more interesting, gap of almost 31 years Mike Tyson (58) and Jake Paul (27), became the only boxers to share such a huge gap in a professional boxing surpassing the 24-year gap between Archie Moore (49) and Mike DiBiase (25) during a 1963 contest.

In the ring, Jake Paul dominated the bout, outclassing Tyson and securing a unanimous decision victory with a scoreline of 78-74. The sportsmanship displayed by Paul after the fight only added to the significance of the moment for boxing fans worldwide. The fight ended on a happier note.

This bout was sanctioned by Texas Licensing and Regulations Department. Netflix had bagged the streaming rights of this most anticipated bout.

After the match, Tyson praised Jake saying, 'He is a very good fighter. He absolutely deserves the respect.'