 WATCH: Ishan Kishan's Audacious Stumping Bid Of Jason Holder Nearly Recreates Jonny Bairstow-like Drama
Ishan Kishan, making his Test debut as a wicketkeeper, attempted cheeky stumpings of Jason Holder.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 15, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
The incident involving Jonny Bairstow during the second Ashes Test sparked a widespread debate on the balance between strictly adhering to the rules of the game and upholding the spirit of cricket. This discussion resurfaced during the first Test between India and West Indies in Dominica, when a similar situation almost occurred. Ishan Kishan, making his Test debut as a wicketkeeper, attempted cheeky stumpings of Jason Holder. However, he was unable to execute Bairstow-like dismissals.

Kishan pulls out a Carey

The first instance took place during the 31st over of West Indies' second innings. After Jadeja's delivery missed Holder and bounced towards Kishan, he hit the wickets. However, Holder did not lift his feet, resulting in a not-out decision. Kishan had anticipated Holder's movement after playing the shot before attempting the stumping.

The second occurrence happened after the final delivery of the 33rd over by Jadeja, with Holder on strike. Once again, Kishan appealed for a stumping, waiting for Holder to move after playing the shot before removing the bails. Although Holder's foot was in the air, the umpire had already called over, rendering the ball dead and negating any outcome.

Ashwin spins India to victory

In the opening Test, veteran off-spinner R Ashwin delivered another remarkable performance, claiming a five-wicket haul (7/71) to lead India to a resounding innings and 141-run victory over West Indies. India had declared their first innings at 421 for five, securing a commanding lead of 271 runs even before West Indies began their second innings.

During the extended final session, West Indies succumbed to India's bowling attack, getting dismissed for just 130 runs in their second innings. As a result, the match concluded within three days.

