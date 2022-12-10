WATCH: Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli do bhangra after opener scores fastest double ton in Ind vs Ban 3rd ODI

India opener Ishan Kishan and star batsman Virat Kohli broke into an epic celebration after the left-handed batsman scored the fastest double ton in the history of ODI cricket on Saturday.

The southpaw achieved the feat in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh. He scored the ton in 126 deliveries.

The left-handed batsman scored his double ton in 126 balls. It was the fastest century in the history of ODIs with Chris Gayle scoring in 138 balls while Virender Sehwag scoring the feat in 140 balls.

Kishan became the fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma. He also become the ninth batsman to reach the double figure in the 50-over format.

The southpaw also notched up the highest individual ODI score for a wicketkeeper for India. He also became the first Indian left-handed batsman in to achieve the feat.

After reaching the milestone, both Kishan and Kohli broke into bhangra as they celebrated the southpaw's feat.

The celebration from Ishan Kishan on reaching 200 was wholesome!



A 'Bhangra' cameo from Virat Kohli! pic.twitter.com/LYS1x1kMeG — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 10, 2022

Kishan was included in India's playing XI in place of injured skipper Rohit, who flew home to see a specialist for his injured left thumb.