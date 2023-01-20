WATCH: IPL team co-owner Kaviya Maran gets marriage proposal in South Africa during T20 match

Kaviya Maran, the daughter of Sun Network owner Kalanithi Maran, and the co-owner of T20 League franchises Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sunrisers Eastern Cape was up for a surprise when she received a ‘marriage proposal’ from a South African cricket fan during her team Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s match against Paarl Royals at the Boland Park ground in Paarl.

During the match, the cameras panned on a fan holding a placard in his that read, “KAVYA MARAN, WILL YOU MARRY ME?” with a heart emoji.

Kaviya Maran is now famous in South Africa too



pic.twitter.com/TMDSLxr7aJ — Gappa Cricket (@GappaCricket) January 19, 2023

Meanwhile, Kaviya Maran's father is the grand-nephew of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and politician M Karunanidhi. Her uncle, Dayanidhi Maran, is a Member of Parliament from Chennai Central. Kaviya Maran was first seen on television during the 2018 season of IPL, where she was seen supporting SRH in a match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Uppal.

