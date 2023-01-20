e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWATCH: IPL team co-owner Kaviya Maran gets marriage proposal in South Africa during T20 match

WATCH: IPL team co-owner Kaviya Maran gets marriage proposal in South Africa during T20 match

Kaviya Maran is the co-owner of T20 League franchises Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sunrisers Eastern Cape

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 20, 2023, 09:17 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Kaviya Maran, the daughter of Sun Network owner Kalanithi Maran, and the co-owner of T20 League franchises Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sunrisers Eastern Cape was up for a surprise when she received a ‘marriage proposal’ from a South African cricket fan during her team Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s match against Paarl Royals at the Boland Park ground in Paarl.

During the match, the cameras panned on a fan holding a placard in his that read, “KAVYA MARAN, WILL YOU MARRY ME?” with a heart emoji.

Read Also
IPL Mega Auction 2022: Who is the lady at Sunrisers Hyderabad round table? All you need to know...
article-image

Meanwhile, Kaviya Maran's father is the grand-nephew of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and politician M Karunanidhi. Her uncle, Dayanidhi Maran, is a Member of Parliament from Chennai Central. Kaviya Maran was first seen on television during the 2018 season of IPL, where she was seen supporting SRH in a match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Uppal.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WFI vs wrestlers: Meeting with Sports minister Anurag Thakur inconclusive, protesters adamant on...

WFI vs wrestlers: Meeting with Sports minister Anurag Thakur inconclusive, protesters adamant on...

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after his Saudi Arabia debut against Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe: 'Nice to...

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after his Saudi Arabia debut against Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe: 'Nice to...

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo greets Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe ahead of Saudi Arabia friendly

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo greets Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe ahead of Saudi Arabia friendly

WATCH: IPL team co-owner Kaviya Maran gets marriage proposal in South Africa during T20 match

WATCH: IPL team co-owner Kaviya Maran gets marriage proposal in South Africa during T20 match

Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice, Lionel Messi's PSG beat Saudi combined XI 5-4

Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice, Lionel Messi's PSG beat Saudi combined XI 5-4