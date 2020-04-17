Watch: India's Jr. NBA Global Championship girls show off their 'ball' skills amid coronavirus crisis

The power-packed girls’ team who represented India in the 2019 Jr. NBA Global Championship came together to prove that despite being miles apart they can still be one with a game of basketball.
The peppy video features select girls showing their dribbling or shall we call it ‘ball'ing’ skills to the tune of ‘Meri Gully Mein’ from the popular movie Gully Boy which perfectly resonates their spirit and fiery attitude.
The video starts with Kerala’s Irene Elsa John tipping off the slick showcase and moves across seven other teammates with a pass of the ball including Maharashtra’s Riccha Ravi, Bhumika Sarje, Shomira Bidaye and Dhara Phate, Karnataka’ Moumita Mishra, Madhya Pradesh’s Osheen Singh, Tamil Nadu’s Jeevika Kumar ending with Bihar’s Muskan Singh, the creator of the short content piece.
It just became very clear, more than ever, that there is no stopping the girls no matter what the circumstances. Let’s just say that these girls lit up social media and how!
Don’t blame us if you keep looping on this video all day long; we know it is addictive!!
