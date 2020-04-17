Watch: India's Jr. NBA Global Championship girls show off their 'ball' skills amid coronavirus crisis

The power-packed girls’ team who represented India in the 2019 Jr. NBA Global Championship came together to prove that despite being miles apart they can still be one with a game of basketball.

The peppy video features select girls showing their dribbling or shall we call it ‘ball'ing’ skills to the tune of ‘Meri Gully Mein’ from the popular movie Gully Boy which perfectly resonates their spirit and fiery attitude.