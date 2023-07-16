Watch: Imam-ul-Haq Plucks A Blinder On Day 1 Of 1st Test Against Sri Lanka

Imam-ul-Haq takes a catch at short leg. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has plucked one of the greatest catches of red-ball cricket, doing so with just one hand on day one of the opening Test against Sri Lanka at Galle. Pakistan openers understandably hounded the left-handed opener as Sadeera Samarawickrama stood there stunned at the striker's end after his dismissal.

The incident occurred on the final ball of day 1 as Sri Lanka were trying to wrest the initiative heading into the next with a strong partnership between Samarawickrama and Dhananjaya de Silva. However, Agha Salman's spin and extra bounce meant Samarawickrama steered that to short leg, where Imam was alert and dived to take it with one hand.

Samarawickrama had to depart for 36 and it broke the 57-run stand between the two. Furthermore, it gave Salman his first Test scalp.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Shaheen Shah Afridi star as teams share honours after day 1:

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka finished with 242-6 on day 1 of the opening Test at Galle International Stadium. Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed the top three and reached 100 Test wickets with the wicket of Nishan Madushka. However, the home side reconstructed their innings, thanks to the 131-run stand between de Silva and former skipper Angelo Mathews.

De Silva stood tall and unbeaten on 94 even and took his side to a competitive score. Afridi picked up three scalps, while Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, and Agha Salman picked up one each. The visitors will look to restrict Sri Lanka for as low total as possible on day 2.