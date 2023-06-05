 WATCH: ICC Shares Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Team India's Training Session Ahead Of WTC Final vs Australia
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWATCH: ICC Shares Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Team India's Training Session Ahead Of WTC Final vs Australia

WATCH: ICC Shares Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Team India's Training Session Ahead Of WTC Final vs Australia

The ICC on Monday shared a behind-the-scenes video of the Indian team's practice session at The Oval.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 05, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
article-image

The Indian cricket team is hard at work in London as they gear up for the ultimate Test match. In just three days' time, Rohit Sharma's team will play the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval and the players are leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the summit clash.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has been giving regular updates on how both team's are preparing for the WTC final.

The governing body on Monday shared a behind-the-scenes video of the Indian team's practice session at The Oval. The players seemed in high spirits as the likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami and the rest took turns to bat and bowl in the nets after their fielding drills.

Read Also
Australia vs India, ICC WTC Final 2023: From Virat Kohli To Mohammed Shami, Check Out FPJ's Probable...
article-image

India qualified for the second successive WTC Final after Australia. The team under Virat Kohli had lost the inaugural WTC final against New Zealand last year.

Read Also
WTC Final: Andy Flower Joins Australian Team As Consultant Ahead Of Summit Clash vs India
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bajrang Punia Slams WFI Chief As He Returns to Work: 'Those Who Devalued Our Medals at ₹15 Now...

Bajrang Punia Slams WFI Chief As He Returns to Work: 'Those Who Devalued Our Medals at ₹15 Now...

KKR Star Venkatesh Iyer Joins Students Of Veda Pathshala In Cricket Session, Sports Traditional...

KKR Star Venkatesh Iyer Joins Students Of Veda Pathshala In Cricket Session, Sports Traditional...

WTC Final: Andy Flower Joins Australian Team As Consultant Ahead Of Summit Clash vs India

WTC Final: Andy Flower Joins Australian Team As Consultant Ahead Of Summit Clash vs India

Australia vs India, ICC WTC Final 2023: From Virat Kohli To Mohammed Shami, Check Out FPJ's Probable...

Australia vs India, ICC WTC Final 2023: From Virat Kohli To Mohammed Shami, Check Out FPJ's Probable...

Protesting Wrestlers Rejoin Government Duties: Here's A Look At Their Jobs In Indian Railways

Protesting Wrestlers Rejoin Government Duties: Here's A Look At Their Jobs In Indian Railways