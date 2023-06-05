WATCH: ICC Shares Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Team India's Training Session Ahead Of WTC Final vs Australia

The Indian cricket team is hard at work in London as they gear up for the ultimate Test match. In just three days' time, Rohit Sharma's team will play the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval and the players are leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the summit clash.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has been giving regular updates on how both team's are preparing for the WTC final.

The governing body on Monday shared a behind-the-scenes video of the Indian team's practice session at The Oval. The players seemed in high spirits as the likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami and the rest took turns to bat and bowl in the nets after their fielding drills.

India qualified for the second successive WTC Final after Australia. The team under Virat Kohli had lost the inaugural WTC final against New Zealand last year.

