WATCH: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's Diving Penalty Save in Sudden Death Hands India 9th SAFF Cup

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made the difference once again as he saved a crucial penalty kick in the summit clash to help India beat Kuwait 5-4 in the shootout and clinch the SAFF Championships title for the ninth time.

After five rounds of penalty kicks, the scoreline remained 4-4 and sudden death rule was applied.

Superman Sandhu brings out his best in penalties

Mahesh Naorem scored but a diving Sandhu saved Kuwait captain Khaled Hajiah's shot to the wild celebration of the home fans and at the India dug out.

In the regulation time, Shabaib Al Khaldi had put Kuwait in the lead in the 14th minute before Lallianzuala Chhangte equalised in the 39th minute.

Defending champion India and Kuwait had also played out a 1-1 draw in their last group match.

This was the second time India won in the penalty shootout. They had made it to Tuesday's summit clash after beating Lebanon 4-2 in penalty shootout in the semifinal on July 1. Sandhu had also made a crucial save in the shootout then.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Scorers for India

For India, captain Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, Chhangte, Subasish Bose and Mahesh converted while Udanta Singh missed.

Before the shootout drama, Kuwait held a slight edge as they pressed forward for goals often in the first half.

The relentlessness fetched the desired result in the 14th minute. Mobarak Al Faneeni released Abullah Al Bloushi on the left wing with a deft pass. Al Bloushi found Shabaib Al Khaldi inside the box with an accurate cross which the latter slotted past India custodian Sandhu to give Kuwait 1-0 lead.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chhangte finds the back of the net

India could have levelled the scores within a minute but Kuwait goalkeeper Abdul Rahman blocked Chhangte's long ranger.

But Chhangte, who was named AIFF Men's Player of the Year on Tuesday, was not to be denied a second time in the 39th minute.

After a lovely exchange of passes between Sahal Abdul Samad and captain Chhetri, the latter found an unmarked Chhangte deep inside the box. Chhangte, India's energetic No. 12, had little trouble in beating Abdul Rahman to find the equaliser. (With PTI inputs)

Read Also SAFF Cup 2023: Gurpreet Sandhu Makes Critical Save As India Beat Lebanon On Penalties To Reach Final