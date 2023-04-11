WATCH: Gautam Gambhir shows finger on lips gesture to RCB fans at Chinnaswamy stadium after LSG's victory |

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir is known for his aggressive style on the field, and he recently made headlines again after a video of his celebration went viral on social media.

Gambhir, who is the coach of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), was seen giving a 'finger on lips' gesture to the home fans after his team's historic victory over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Gambhir's stern response to the RCB supporters at Chinnaswamy Stadium caught the attention of cricket fans.

LSG's thrilling win over RCB

The match between LSG and RCB was a high-scoring thriller, with RCB posting a formidable total of 212 runs on the board, thanks to the impressive performances of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell. However, LSG was up for the challenge and successfully chased down the target, making it one of the highest successful run-chases in the T20 league's history. Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, and Ayush Badoni were the pick of the batters for LSG.

LSG tops the IPL 2023 standings

LSG's victory over RCB propelled them to the top of the IPL 2023 standings, while RCB dropped down to the 7th spot. The match was a memorable one for LSG, and Gambhir's celebration was a reflection of the team's passion and determination to win.

Gautam Gambhir's aggressive style on the field and his fiery celebrations have always been a topic of discussion among cricket fans. His recent gesture to the RCB supporters has once again put him in the spotlight. However, LSG's historic victory over RCB was a team effort, and the players' performances were equally impressive. With the IPL 2023 season in full swing, cricket fans can look forward to more thrilling matches and exciting moments.