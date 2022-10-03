Watch: French football game suspended for 15 minutes after fans throw tear gas

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 03, 2022, 12:05 AM IST
article-image
Play was briefly suspended in a French league football game on Sunday after tear gas coming from the stands left some players struggling to breathe.

Host Toulouse was leading Montpellier 4-1 when play was stopped in the second half and the referee decided to send players back to the locker room.

The game resumed after an interruption of about 15 minutes and ended in a 4-2 victory for Toulouse.

Fan violence often marred French soccer last season, and crowd trouble has been a concern in the French league this weekend. France's interior ministry banned Nice supporters from attending the game at Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday and even from visiting the French capital

Ind vs SA: Suryakumar Yadav's 61, KL Rahul's 57 help Men in Blue to 16-run win over Proteas; Rohit &...

7th T20: England beat Pakistan by 67 runs, clinch series 4-3

F1: Max Verstappen's title on hold after Red Bull's Sergio Perez wins Singapore GP

Ind vs SA: Snake stops play during 2nd T20, netizens share hilarious memes

Indonesia football stampede: List of major soccer disasters over the years

