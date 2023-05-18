WATCH: Former Real Madrid player Gareth Bale hits incredible first ever hole in one at Golf course, leaves friends ecstatic

In a memorable golfing moment, Wales football legend Gareth Bale, experienced sheer excitement as he achieved his first-ever hole in one during a round of golf in California. The remarkable shot took place on a par three of one of the championship courses at Torrey Pines in San Diego, triggering exuberant celebrations among Bale and his friends.

Hangs up boots weilds a club

The entire event was captured on camera and accompanied by entertaining commentary from one of Bale's friends, who humorously remarked that the former Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur star is not limited to spectacular bicycle kicks on the football pitch, but also possesses golfing skills. The impressive feat occurred when Bale confidently sank the ball from a remarkable distance of 200 yards.

The video, shared on Bale's Instagram page, begins with him practising his swing, eliciting laughter from his companions. One of his friends anticipates the upcoming hole-in-one by stating, "This is the hole to do it. Hole in one time, never had one." To their amazement and delight, the ball then rolls into the hole, igniting a joyous outburst of celebration.

"Oh my god, he got it," said the friend behind the camera. "Oh my god, wow. This is a video for the ages. Wow. Gareth Bale. He doesn't just do bicycle kicks!"

Could Bale go professional?

Despite it being Gareth Bale's first hole in one, his remarkable shot should not come as a surprise given his talent on the golf course. The former Wales captain, who retired from professional football earlier this year, has recently gained a reputation for his passion for golf.

Bale has dedicated time to honing his golfing skills on his personal three-hole course, situated at his residence in Cardiff. The holes are designed after iconic golf courses, including the 17th hole at Sawgrass, the eighth hole at Royal Troon, and the 12th hole at Augusta.

Although Bale has maintained that golf is simply a hobby for him, his agent has hinted at the possibility of a professional golf career now that he has retired from football. With shots like the incredible hole-in-one he recently achieved, it's not far-fetched to imagine him pursuing a successful golfing career in the future.