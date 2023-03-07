Watch: Former cricketer-turned-actress Saiyami Kher wants to try for WPL next year, shares practice video

Former cricketer and now Bollywood actor Saiyami Kher wants to try for selection in the Women’s Premier League next year.

The 30-year-old called the WPL a “personal win” as the inaugural edition of the Women’s IPL kicked-off on March 4 in Mumbai after years of wait.

Not many would know that Saiyami was an all-rounder who used to play cricket in college.

She was once called for selection in the Indian women’s national team but she skipped it for modelling.

Saiyami also played for the Maharashtra state cricket team as a fast bowler.

"I played every game possible in school, except the gentleman’s game.

"From gathering 11 girls to make a team, to today watching the WPL feels like a personal win. Maybe, I could fulfil my childhood dream & try for the selections next year if I’m not shooting," Saiyami tweeted.

Saiyami Kher upcoming projects

On the work front, Saiyami is all set to star opposite Abhishek Bachchan in R Balki's sports drama 'Ghoomer'.

The actress will be seen playing a para-athlete, who will also be a cricket prodigy.

Balki had earlier stated that the film is not a traditional cricket story of women empowerment tale, but rather, it is a story of resilience and grit.