WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar's Statue At Wankhede Stadium Getting Final Touches; Maha CM, Dy CM To Attend Nov 1 Event

The iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is being prepped by the Maharashtra Cricket Association for the installation of Sachin Tendulkar's statue at the venue. The life-size statue has been crafted by Pramod Kamble, a well known painter-sculptor from Ahmednagar.

The God of Cricket's statue will be installed at the stadium on November 1 in the presence of Tendulkar. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis will also attend the event, which will be held on the eve of India vs Sri Lanka in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Finishing touches are being added to the statue which has already been placed near the Sachin Tendulkar stand. It is dedicated to Bharat Ratna Tendulkar, who turned 50 on April 24 this year.

MCA honouring Sachin Tendulkar

The MCA is celebrating the golden jubilee year of the Master Blaster and the statue at Wankhede is a part of the celebrations.

The cricket icon's journey started at this stadium under childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar, and it was at the Wankhede where he won the ODI World Cup with India in 2011.

Tendulkar also bid adieu to cricket at the same ground, by playing in his landmark 200th Test against the West Indies in 2013.

Tendulkar's special attachment with Wankhede

"Life has come full circle for me at Wankhede, which has been witness to some very special moments. When the Mumbai Cricket Association suggested that my statue be erected at Wankhede, I was pleasantly surprised,” Tendulkar said.

Meanwhile, the MCA has also decided to provide free popcorn and cold drink to all fans in the stadium in the remaining matches of this World Cup. The decision was taken after the game between South Africa and Bangladesh on Tuesday.

