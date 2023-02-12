e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWatch: Fielder takes 'greatest catch of all time' in tennis ball tournament, Sachin Tendulkar & Michael Vaughan in awe

Watch: Fielder takes 'greatest catch of all time' in tennis ball tournament, Sachin Tendulkar & Michael Vaughan in awe

In a video that has gone viral on social media. A local limited overs game of cricket quite easily witnessed the greatest catch of all time.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 12, 2023, 05:24 PM IST
article-image
Svetlana
Follow us on

The golden age of swashbuckling cricket has well and truly transpired to the ridiculous and outrageous catches on showcase. The innovative ways sometimes more so taken in desperate measures aren't limited to just professional cricket but also local country games.

In a video that has gone viral on social media. A local limited overs game of cricket quite easily witnessed the greatest catch of all time.

A ball that was launched to the boundary rope found the fielder in the deep. The fielder in an attempt to find balance to secure the catch, caught the ball but launched it in the air to avoid crossing the boundary with the follow through.

What happened next was a matter of genius. The fielder then kicked the ball mid air to the supporting fielder thus taking one of the greatest ever catches and quite easily the greatest ever spectacle on a cricket pitch.

Several international and former cricketers share the post on Twitter, including Sachin Tendulkar, Jimmy Neesham and Michael Vaughan.

RECENT STORIES

IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score Updates: Watch thrilling moments, major highlights &...

IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score Updates: Watch thrilling moments, major highlights &...

Watch: Fielder takes 'greatest catch of all time' in tennis ball tournament, Sachin Tendulkar &...

Watch: Fielder takes 'greatest catch of all time' in tennis ball tournament, Sachin Tendulkar &...

ISL 2023: Kerala Blasters supporters assault Bengaluru FC fans in viral video; Watch

ISL 2023: Kerala Blasters supporters assault Bengaluru FC fans in viral video; Watch

IND vs AUS 3rd Test shifted out of Dharamsala due to unprepared outfield: Report

IND vs AUS 3rd Test shifted out of Dharamsala due to unprepared outfield: Report

IND vs AUS, BGT: Australia bring in Matthew Kuhnemann for Delhi Test, Josh Hazlewood ruled out

IND vs AUS, BGT: Australia bring in Matthew Kuhnemann for Delhi Test, Josh Hazlewood ruled out