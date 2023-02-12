Watch: Fielder takes 'greatest catch of all time' in tennis ball tournament, Sachin Tendulkar & Michael Vaughan in awe

Svetlana

The golden age of swashbuckling cricket has well and truly transpired to the ridiculous and outrageous catches on showcase. The innovative ways sometimes more so taken in desperate measures aren't limited to just professional cricket but also local country games.

In a video that has gone viral on social media. A local limited overs game of cricket quite easily witnessed the greatest catch of all time.

A ball that was launched to the boundary rope found the fielder in the deep. The fielder in an attempt to find balance to secure the catch, caught the ball but launched it in the air to avoid crossing the boundary with the follow through.

What happened next was a matter of genius. The fielder then kicked the ball mid air to the supporting fielder thus taking one of the greatest ever catches and quite easily the greatest ever spectacle on a cricket pitch.

Several international and former cricketers share the post on Twitter, including Sachin Tendulkar, Jimmy Neesham and Michael Vaughan.