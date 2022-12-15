WATCH: Fans resort to violence in Brussels after Morocco's 0-2 defeat to France in FIFA World Cup 2022

Riots broke out in Brussels after Morocco fans clashed with police following the team’s 0-2 defeat to France in the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday.

Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani's goals guided defending champions France to a 2-0 win over Morocco in the semi-final being played at the Al Bayt Stadium and set up a final clash with two-time champions Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

In videos doing rounds of social media, football fans can be seen clashing in Brussels.

Fans set fires on a street in the city center. In the same video, a man can be seen removing the French flag from his balcony, after Moroccan flags started throwing rocks at his windows.

In another heart-wrenching video from Montpellier, a car can be witnessed crashing into a group of rioting Moroccan fans who were reportedly trying to steal a French flag.

BREAKING:



Riots have broken out in Brussels, Belgium following Morocco’s loss against France in the World Cup.



A French man was forced to remove a French flag from his balcony after Moroccan fans started throwing rocks at his windows. pic.twitter.com/ioODHgG2zy — OlaWaveNews (@WaveOla) December 14, 2022

Meanwhile, fans clashed with cops in various cities of Europe.

According to a report in The Sun, cops were hit by fireworks in Paris as thousands thronged the streets to celebrate after France’s win.

Videos doing the rounds of social media showed cops being forced to take cover as fans bombarded them with fireworks before the officers.

Another video from the French capital showed police clashing with fans as they set off flares at the Champs Elysees.