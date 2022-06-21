Watch: Ex-India cricketer Suresh Riana posts video of him singing on the occasion of World Music Day

Former India batsman Suresh Raina celebrated World Music Day by posting a video of him singing.
The southpaw Instagrammed a video where he can be seen singing a Kishore Kumar song, Yeh Shaam Mastani from the Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh starrer, Kati Patang.
In the background, members of the Indian team can be seen humming too in a team hotel.
The World Cup-winning cricketer captioned the video: "Music is the universal language connecting hearts and souls, so let's enjoy the day with good music #happyworldmusicday."
The former IPL team CSK’s batsman is the first Indian player to score 6000 as well as 8000 runs in a T20 career and the first to reach 5,000 runs in IPL. He also holds the record for scoring the most fifties in Champions League T20 history.
