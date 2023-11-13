WATCH: Ex-England Captain Michael Vaughan Gets A Shave & Haircut From Roadside Barber 'Dindayal' In Mumbai

Former England captain Michael Vaughan loves to come to India, particularly Mumbai because of the love for cricket in this part of the world.

Vaughan toured India on several occasions with the England cricket team and has been part of some memorable matches here.

Now after retirement, Vaughan has turned to commentary and continues to visit India for his professional assignments.

The 49-year-old is currently in the country to cover the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 and is having the time of his life here.

From watching kids play cricket on the streets of Mumbai to getting a shave from a roadside barber, Vaughan is documenting every bit of his trip and making memories which he will take back home to England.

He posted a picture of getting a shave and a haircut on Orminston Road in Mumbai from a barber called Dindayal ahead of Diwali.

"Great to be back on Orminston Road in #Mumbai getting a trim & head massage from the best in business Dindayal .. all set for my Diwali party tonight now .. #India #happydiwali everyone," Vaughan wrote.

Just a couple of days back Vaughan had posted a video of him watching a street match in the city and also explained why he loved Mumbai so much.

"People always ask me why I love #Mumbai .. It has so much passion for life & especially cricket .. everyone seems so happy & content .. it’s a must place to come and visit if you haven’t already," Vaughan posted on Instagram.