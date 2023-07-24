WATCH: ESPN Analyst & Former West Ham Goalkeeper Shaka Hislop Collapses Live On Air, Network Says He's 'conscious'

During ESPN's live coverage of the pre-season friendly between Real Madrid and AC Milan in Pasadena, California, a concerning incident occurred involving Shaka Hislop, the former Premier League goalkeeper turned successful pundit in the United States. Hislop, known for his time playing over 250 games in the English top flight for Newcastle United, West Ham United, and Portsmouth, collapsed on air while speaking with his broadcasting partner Dan Thomas.

The distressing moment was marked by Hislop staggering backward and forward before eventually collapsing to the ground. This prompted immediate concern among the crew, leading to the broadcast being cut away as people rushed to offer assistance.

Former Goalkeeper now stable

Thankfully, it was later reported that Hislop, who is 54 years old, remained conscious and was able to speak despite feeling a bit embarrassed about the incident. ESPN provided a positive update, and his well-being was closely monitored by medical professionals during the half-time break.

"That (the first half) was of course very much secondary to what happened ahead of the game," Thomas said. "Obviously my mate Shaka is not here, but as it stands, it's good news.

"He's conscious, he's talking, I think he's a little bit embarrassed about it all. He's apologised profusely, not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him.

"Obviously it's too early to make any sort of diagnosis but the important thing is Shaka's conscious and we've spoken to his family as well, imagine seeing that happen live, there can't be many more things that can scare you amongst the family.

"We spoke to his wife and things are looking OK. Thank you for all your love, and as it stands, it looks like Shaka's going to be alright."

