Watch: England's Charlie Dean does this day after getting 'Mankaded' by Deepti Sharma

England all-rounder Charlie Dean, who was Mankaded by India spinner Deepti Sharma in the 3rd ODI at Lord's on Saturday, stopped short of running out a non-striker at the same venue a day later.

The incident occurred during the final of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy between Northern Diamonds and Southern Vipers, whom Dean represented.

During the eighth over of the final, Dean stopped on his follow-through and warned opening non-striker Linsey Smith, who was out of the crease.

Charlie Dean less than 24 hours later 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/oSCO6SrQp6 — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 25, 2022

On Saturday, September 24, Dean was Mankaded by Deepti Sharma at the non-striker's end during the third and final ODI at Lord's on Saturday.

Freya Davies and Dean put on 35 runs for the final wicket, helping England from 118-9 to within sniffing distance of India's target of 169 before Deepti ran the England batter out before delivering the ball at the non-striker's end to seal India's win.