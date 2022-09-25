e-Paper Get App
Watch: England's Charlie Dean does this day after getting 'Mankaded' by Deepti Sharma

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 25, 2022, 07:22 PM IST
article-image

England all-rounder Charlie Dean, who was Mankaded by India spinner Deepti Sharma in the 3rd ODI at Lord's on Saturday, stopped short of running out a non-striker at the same venue a day later.

The incident occurred during the final of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy between Northern Diamonds and Southern Vipers, whom Dean represented.

During the eighth over of the final, Dean stopped on his follow-through and warned opening non-striker Linsey Smith, who was out of the crease.

On Saturday, September 24, Dean was Mankaded by Deepti Sharma at the non-striker's end during the third and final ODI at Lord's on Saturday.

Freya Davies and Dean put on 35 runs for the final wicket, helping England from 118-9 to within sniffing distance of India's target of 169 before Deepti ran the England batter out before delivering the ball at the non-striker's end to seal India's win.

article-image

