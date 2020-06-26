Watch: Emotional tribute as Liverpool ends 30-year wait for Premier League title

The video begins with Jurgen Klopp saying, "This club means everything to the people."

"So, it is our job to show that it means absolutely everything to us as well. It's a lot about emotion, the intensity, how the supporters live."

Klopp further talks about Liverpool's famous anthem - You Will Never Walk Alone.

"Where did you ever hear a better message than 'You'll Never Walk Alone'"? It's the most beautiful song in the world," he adds.

"Everybody feels it, everybody loves it. Everybody gets the message.

"In your darkest moments, you're not alone. I love that. We are Liverpool, and that means we have to entertain the people.

"We have to show all the desire, all the love for the game. We will all be together soon. There will be a moment soon.

"For now, tell the world. We are Liverpool... champions of England."

With Manchester City's defeat against Chelsea in their Premier League fixture, Liverpool has gained an unassailable 23-point lead that the second-placed Pep Guardiola's side cannot cover in the seven remaining games.

That means, Liverpool, after 30 years, are champions of the Premier League.