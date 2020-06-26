Watch: Emotional tribute as Liverpool ends 30-year wait for Premier League title

Liverpool ended their 30-year long wait when they were confirmed as Premier League champions after Manchester City lost 1-2 against Chelsea last night at Stamford Bridge.
Paying tribute to the same, Liverpool paid an emotional tribute in a video compilation that showcases all the moments of the club that has led to this huge triumph - after 30 years and three months.
Watch the video below:
The video begins with Jurgen Klopp saying, "This club means everything to the people."
"So, it is our job to show that it means absolutely everything to us as well. It's a lot about emotion, the intensity, how the supporters live."
Klopp further talks about Liverpool's famous anthem - You Will Never Walk Alone.
"Where did you ever hear a better message than 'You'll Never Walk Alone'"? It's the most beautiful song in the world," he adds.
"Everybody feels it, everybody loves it. Everybody gets the message.
"In your darkest moments, you're not alone. I love that. We are Liverpool, and that means we have to entertain the people.
"We have to show all the desire, all the love for the game. We will all be together soon. There will be a moment soon.
"For now, tell the world. We are Liverpool... champions of England."
With Manchester City's defeat against Chelsea in their Premier League fixture, Liverpool has gained an unassailable 23-point lead that the second-placed Pep Guardiola's side cannot cover in the seven remaining games.
That means, Liverpool, after 30 years, are champions of the Premier League.
It was in 1990 that Liverpool last won a top-flight English title. It was also two years before Premier League came into play.
The Reds now have 19 English league titles, one lower than Manchester United's record of 20 titles.
Jurgen Klopp's side will now look to write even more history. They need 15 points from their remaining seven matches to set a new record points total for a Premier League campaign, and can also become the first team to win every single home game in a single season.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)