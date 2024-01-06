Watch: Drama Unfolds As 3rd Umpire Wrongly Gives Out Before Reversing Decision In BBL 2024 Fixture

Confusion prevailed over the run-out decision. | (Credits: Twitter)

The 2023-24 edition of the Big Bash League continues to be a memorable cricketing event not only for cricketing reasons, but also otherwise. A notable incident happened during the clash between the Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars at the MCG as the third umpire pressed the wrong button, ruling it out first before reversing the decision.

The incident occurred in the 3rd over of the game as Sixers' Josh Philippe smacked a straight drive off Imad Wasim's bowling. However, the ball hit the stumps and the on-field umpire went upstairs to check for a run-out. Despite Philippe being safe, the third umpire initially ruled it out before changing it. Glenn Maxwell and Josh Philippe were left in splits over the error. However, Philippe was eventually cleaned up by Scott Boland.

Sydney Sixers comfortably prevail over the Melbourne Stars:

Meanwhile, the Stars failed to stop the Sixers from crossing the finish line by 6 wickets. Cameos from Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Hilton Cartwright propelled the home side to a competitive 156 in 20 overs.

In response, James Vince led the way with a 57-ball 79, followed by Daniel Hughes smashing 41 off 32 deliveries. The Sixers have now climbed to the 2nd spot, while the Stars are at 4th.