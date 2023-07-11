 WATCH: Disgraced WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Breaks Times Now Reporter's Mic In Anger
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 06:57 PM IST
Outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh landed himself in deeper trouble on Tuesday as he broke a reporter's microphone after being questioned on the charges levelled against him by Delhi Police in the sexual harassment case.

Singh landed at the Delhi Airport and was immediately confronted by a reporter from Times Now. She kept asking questions about the sexual harassment charges and Delhi Police's chargesheet to which Sharan said, "I have nothing to tell you."

She then asked Sharan about his possible resignation from the Bharatiya Janata Party which irked the MP from Kaiserganj and he snapped back at the reporter.

Sharan then proceeded towards his car with his bodyguards alongside him but the reporter kept asking him questions. She put the mic inside the vehicle just as Sharan inside the vehicle.

He closed the door with her hand holding the mic still inside the vehicle. While the reporter managed to take her hand out just in time, the mic got stuck and fell down on the ground.

The entire incident was captured by the cameramane accompanying the reporter.

Delhi Police chargesheet details

According to the chargesheet filed by Delhi Police, based on their preliminary investigation, Brij Bhushan Singh is "liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences" of stalking and molestation.

In the chargesheet, the police cited Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (outraging a woman's modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment), and 354 D (stalking) and noted that Singh's harassment in one instance was "repeated and continuing."

A Delhi Court on Friday summoned Brij Bhushan after taking cognisance of the chargesheet and asked him to appear on July 18. The court also summoned Vinod Tomar, suspended assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India.

