WATCH: Delhi Police cordon off borders and tighten security ahead of Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat organised by protesting wrestlers

Delhi Police cordoned off all the borders with stone barricades to prevent farmers and women from entering the national capital for ‘Mahila Panchayat’, organised by the protesting wrestlers outside the new Parliament building on Sunday.

Wrestlers reach out to organisations for support

The protesting wrestlers are organising a Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat during the inauguration of the New Parliament, but have vowed to maintain a peaceful protest.

“We are holding 'Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat' on May 28 in front of the new Parliament building. We ensure to remain peaceful and not indulge in any kind of violence," protesting wrestler Sakshi Malik said.

In preparation for the upcoming Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat outside the new Parliament building, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat visited Jind in Haryana to seek support from women's organisations. Simultaneously, Sakshi Malik reached Punjab to engage with local communities. Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat emphasised their efforts to garner support from khap members, underscoring the importance of broad-based backing in their struggle.

Month-long protest looking to gather support

For over a month now, prominent wrestlers from across the country have been staging a protest at the iconic Jantar Mantar. Their primary demand is the removal of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan, who has been accused of sexual harassment by seven women wrestlers, including a minor.

During the course of their protest, the wrestlers have actively reached out to different places in the national capital, including the Bangla Sahid Gurudwara and Rajghat, to gather support for their cause against Brij Bhushan. On the completion of one month of their agitation, they organized a candlelight march on May 23, further highlighting the urgency of their demands.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to inaugurate the new Parliament building on Sunday, May 28, the protesting wrestlers, including notable figures like Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia, have been striving to garner widespread support in their fight against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. They have been extensively touring various parts of North India, aiming to rally public backing for their cause.