 Watch: David Warner Gives Water To Thirsty Stray Dogs In Ahmedabad, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral
Aussie opener David Warner was seen chilling with a few stray dogs at the team hotel. A video of Warner giving water to the dogs is going viral on social media.

Updated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 09:27 PM IST
The Australian cricket team is in Ahmedabad for their next match against England in the ICC World Cup 2023. The five-time champions have got their campaign back on track after two defeats in their first couple of games.

Pat Cummins's side bounced back with wins against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, the Netherlands and New Zealand.

The team has a few days off to prepare for their next match against the defending champions in Gujarat's capital city.

Warner's return to form with the bat has been one of the main reasons behind Australia's comeback in this tournament. He's scored 163, 104 and 81 in the last three games which the Aussies won comfortably to stay well and truly alive in the race to qualify for the semi-finals.

Australia will lock horns with England next at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on November 4.

The Aussies will remain in India even after the World Cup to play a five-match T20I series against Rohit Sharma's team from November 23 to December 3. They will then get ready to face Pakistan in the first Test of their home season in Perth from December 14.

