IPL 2023: CSK & RCB fans involved in violent clash, claims Twitter user; watch viral video

The IPL 2023 fever is catching up with the fans. In a video doing the rounds of social media , two groups of men were seen getting into a fistfight during an event.

Some users pointed out on Twitter that the video is from Karnataka and the fight is between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore supporters, however, we could not independently verify it.

IPL 2023 is scheduled to kick off in March.

Virat Kohli fan murders Rohit Sharma supporter for talking ill of RCB, held

In October 2022, a 21-year-old man in Tamil Nadu was arrested Thursday for allegedly killing his friend following a drunken fight over who was a better cricketer – Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli. The incident happened in Tamil Nadu’s Poyyur village in Ariyalur district.

The deceased was identified as P Vignesh (24) and he was a Rohit Sharma fan while Dharmaraj, a Virat Kohli supporter, were apparently discussing cricket which later turned into a brawl and escalated. Dharmaraj attacked Vignesh with a bottle and later hit him with a cricket bat on the head.

As per the information shared by the police, Vignesh was supporting Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) while Dharmaraj was a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) supporter.

