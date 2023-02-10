e-Paper Get App
Watch: Cristiano scores four goals for Al Nassr, brings up 500th career league goal

Cristiano Ronaldo finally made his mark in the Saudi league scoring four goals in a 4-0 rout of Al Wehda on Thursday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 10, 2023, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
Cristiano Ronaldo finally made his mark in the Saudi league scoring four goals in a 4-0 rout of Al Wehda on Thursday. Ronaldo also brought up his 500th career club goal en route to the emphatic victory.

article-image

Ronaldo reigns in the kingdom

The five-time Balon d'Or winner has now scored 503 goals across five teams and five leagues. Ronaldo scored three for Sporting Lisbon in his nascent career, 103 for Manchester United over two spells, 311 for Real Madrid and 81 at Juventus.

Ronaldo opened the scoring for Al Nassr in the 21st minute with a left-footed strike. He made it 2-0 with his right foot just before the interval before his hat-trick arrived from the penalty spot eight minutes into the second half. He then scored his fourth from a one on one opportunity with the keeper which rebounded for him to find the open net.

article-image

It was Ronaldo's 61st career hat trick having now scored 31 since turning thirty years of age. The 38-year-old has now scored five league goals for Al Nassr having scored from the spot in last week's 2-2 draw against Al Fateh.

article-image

