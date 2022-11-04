WATCH: Blocked for 4 years cricket fan asks 'Varsha' to unblock him on live TV; hilarious video goes viral

WATCH: Blocked for 4 years cricket fan asks 'Varsha' to unblock him on live TV; video goes viral |

A hilarious video has appeared online, and internet users are having a laugh riot. The video was posted by Twitter user Prithvi and is a clip from an Indian news programme. A panel, which also includes Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, is featured in the video. The anchor can be seen in the video attempting to speak with the reporter who is broadcasting live from Australia after the game. The humorous part, however, starts when a crowd encircles the reporter and requests that he convey a hilarious message.

In the video, the reporter is requested to ask Varsha, a young woman, to ublock a person who is in front of him. The unnamed male, speaking into the camera, claims that Varsha, a girl, has blcoked him for the past four years. He further exhorts the journalist to request the female unblock him. Varsha, unlock kardo, the reporter can be heard saying at this point.

Unblock kardo Varshaa please pic.twitter.com/Kh2ObDfn1A — Prithvi (@Puneite_) November 3, 2022

The video has gone viral ever since on the social media.