Watch: Belgian teenager's horrific blooper is the worst miss in football history

Vranckx's miss is a strong contender for the worst miss in football history. It reminded us of a needless effort from Paris Saint Germain forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting during a French Ligue 1 match against Strasbourg.

However, Vranckx was rather cool when speaking to Eleven Sports after the match.

“I think I just had to kick the ball in. I took it wrong, and then I missed it," Vranckx said. "It's a shame that I missed, but I'm just going to look to the next match and not let my head go crazy."

Despite the team's loss, manager Wouter Vrancken was in a forgiving mood.

“If those balls don't even go in, you get the feeling that it's not going to be," he said. "I don't blame Aster. When you see how that 17-year-old boy stood out above everyone else today, you shouldn't blame him.

"Above all, we must not enter a downward spiral after this defeat. Until now we have always been able to deliver quality and we will continue to do so."