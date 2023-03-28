Watch: Babar Azam plays golf after being rested for the recently concluded series against Afghanistan

After being rested for the recently concluded three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, Babar Azam used his time off to take to the golf course in Lahore and putt a few holes.

The Pakistan captain posted a video of himself at the golf course. Babar Azam can be seen with a bulger driver club as he swings at the golf ball.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a bid to give an opportunity to young players who had performed in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the board rested Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi for the series.

Babar was recently called up by Simon Doull for his rather low strike rate in T20I cricket. During the match between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Simon Doull and Aamer Sohail got into a heated exchange over the issue.

Doull, who had earlier criticised Babar Azam for his strike rate during the Pakistan Super League, went back and forth with Aamer Sohail on the topic. The short debate focused on average strike rates.

Doull hailed Azam as the best No. 3 batsman in the world but questioned his role as an opener.

"Babar Azam is hands down the best #3 batsman in the world. He should not open for Pakistan. Saim and Haris should open with Rizwan in T20Is." he said.

Sohail replied, "T20 teams are selected on the basis of averages and not strike rates. The averages are more important than strike rates," Sohail argued.

Sohail then gave the examples of Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers, comparing their strike rates in T20I cricket.

"I don't care about the strike rate, I look for the average. If you talk about the best players in T20I like Chris Gayle and AB De Villiers, what is the strike rate between 135 and 137?" Aamer asserted.

Doull then had him corrected, saying Gayle's strike rate is 158 and De Villiers' is 145. Sohail then claimed that the South African batter's strike-rate is actually 137 in T20 internationals.

"What's Babar's strike rate?" Doull then asked Sohail who didn't fully answer the question. The former Pakistan star said, "last time I checked...." and concluded his point before mentioning the strike rate.