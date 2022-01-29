Watch: Australian cricketer-turned-broadcaster Mel Jones gifts bat to young kids, wins hearts

In a touching gesture, former cricketer Mel Jones on Saturday gifted a brand new bat to kids, who were playing with a plastic water bottle in stands during the rain-hit Day 3 of Women's Ashes between Australia and England in Canberra.

Jones, the cricketer-turned-commentator, was commentating on the Women's Ashes Test until rain stopped play at the stroke of lunch.

As rain caused a delay in the match, the few kids present at the stands tried to make the most of the time by playing the sport by themselves. They had a tennis ball with them but they didn't have a bat with them. However, they decided to make use of a plastic water bottle as a bat.

What a beautiful moment 😍 @meljones_33 gifting a brand new @KookaburraCkt bat to these kids using a bottle during the rain delay 👏



#WomensAshes pic.twitter.com/Esz5mO068a

The children relished the moment bit by bit by trying to smack the tennis ball with the help of the bottle. The children got along with the flow and enjoyed playing in the rain.

The visuals soon caught everyone's attention including that of former Australian cricketer Mel Jones who walked up to the girls and gifted them a brand new Kookaburra bat. Later, she along with her fellow commentators also joined the girls in the match. Jones was seen bowling and umpiring in this game at the stands.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 09:03 PM IST