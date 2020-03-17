Watch: Arsene Wenger, Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho's tactics to tackle coronavirus

Football managers have come together to share tactics which tackle the spread of the global pandemic coronavirus. The video was released on FIFA's official handle on Twitter, and it asks the people across the globe to follow certain measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
At the beginning of the video, Wenger shows up and says: "Hello everyone, we all know the situation with coronavirus is a very serious one and we need to put health first. These are the five key tactics to tackle the coronavirus and I urge you to follow with discipline at all times, these five key tactics."
Then certain footballer managers appear in the video, and tell about different steps that need to be followed.
Former Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino says: "It starts with your hands. Please wash your hands frequently, if possible, with an alcohol-based solution".
Then, in the video, Manchester United women's manager Casey Stone and Aliou Cisse, the coach of Senegal's national team make an appearance.
Mourinho also appears in the video and makes people aware of social interaction.
"In terms of social interaction, take a step back. Stay one-metre minimum from anyone that coughs or sneezes".
The video is closed out by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who says: "So please keep yourselves informed at all times. Together we will win this match".
Coronavirus has landed a huge blow to the sporting world including the Premier League which has been suspended until April 4 after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta contacted positive for the virus last week.
Other football leagues like La Liga, Serie A and even European tournaments UEFA Champions and Europa League have been suspended until further notice.
The WHO declared coronavirus a global pandemic which has now infected more than 180,000 people and 7,154 have died. The United Kingdom has 1,553 cases with 56 deaths.
Meanwhile in India, the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases has gone up to 114, according to the health ministry. Covid-19, which has globally infected over 1.80 lakh people, is likely to cause more shutdowns across the country as more states rush to stop the virus from spreading.
