WATCH: Arsenal star Gabriel fights off baseball bat-wielding robber who tried to steal his £45,000 Mercedes

Arsenal star Gabriel fought off a robber wielding a baseball bat who tried to steal his £45,000 Mercedes from his garage, reports the Daily Mail.

Gabriel and a friend were followed home from a night out by two robbers who demanded the footballer’s car keys, mobile phone and watch as he got out of his vehicle.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

One of the attackers, Abderaham Muse, then lunged at the Brazilian with the bat, but Gabriel struck him in the face and wrestled with him, grabbing his hat, until the robber wriggled free and ran off.

Muse then lunges with the baseball bat, but Gabriel jabs him in the face and grabs his arm. The pair struggle for a moment before Muse wriggles free and he and his accomplice sprint away from the house, past a third member of the gang whose role was to ensure the electronic gates outside remained open.

Gabriel had joined Arsenal for £27million from French side Lille last year.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 11:17 AM IST