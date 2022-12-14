WATCH: Argentina's Julian Alvarez scores ‘Maradona’ goal against Croatia, fans awestruck

Julian Alvarez scored a stunning goal to put Argentina 2-0 up against Croatia after a brilliant solo run from his own half.

The sensational goal drew comparisons with Diego Maradona's strike against England in 1986.

Alvarez, 22, was defending a Croatia set-piece in his own half during the semi-final, when Argentina launched a counter-attack.

The ball fell to Alvarez just away from the halfway line. From there he started an amazing solo run, into the Croatian half. Defender Josip Juranovic managed to tackle him, only for the ball to bounce back into Alvarez's path.

Left-back Borna Sosa’s half-hearted clearance rebounded back to Alvarez. The forward then found himself through on goal, poking the ball past Dominik Livakovic to give his side a 2-0 lead five minutes before half-time.

Qué locura esto de Julián Álvarez.

El tipo cubre el primer palo en un córner.

Cuando Croacia sale jugando, corre para impedir el centro (y lo logra) y después inicia la contra a toda velocidad, que termina en su golazo.

Un 2-0 que allanó el camino a la final de #Qatar2022

🕷️🤘 pic.twitter.com/sOgpBsp2fz — Pablo Lisotto (@plisotto) December 14, 2022

Fans were quick to compare the goal with Maradona’s stunning goal.

One fan wrote: "The goal scored by Julian Alvarez is better than that of Maradona in 86."

While a second excitedly tweeted: "Alvarez got his Maradona goal."

A third frantically tweeted: "Maradona lives in Julian Alvarez."