WATCH: Argentina fan goes topless during FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, risks jail

The organisers of the FIFA World Cup 2022 have put in a dress code for the fans

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 09:00 AM IST
article-image
An Argentina fan shed her clothes in the Lusail Stadium and risked being arrested after going topless while celebrating her team's dramatic win in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Qatar on Sunday.

After Gonzalo Montiel's decisive penalty kick, the TV cameras panned to the Argentina fans who went wild celebrating the Lionel Messi-led team's victory in penalties .

And one woman was caught on camera celebrating with her top off.

The organisers of the FIFA World Cup 2022 have reportedly put in a dress code for the fans.

Fans have been asked to adhere to Qatar's laws and cultural customs, including policies for alcohol, drugs, sexuality and dress code. 

According to Daily Star report, fans who are arriving from other countries have been advised to wear clothes that are not too revealing. 

If one fails to do so and exposes too much skin, they can even land in jail, according to Qatari laws. 

