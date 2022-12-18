e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Angel di Maria's super strike doubles Argentina's lead against France in FIFA World Cup 2022 final

WATCH: Angel di Maria's super strike doubles Argentina's lead against France in FIFA World Cup 2022 final

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 10:18 PM IST
article-image
Angel di Maria justified his selection in the Argentina playing XI for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final against France on Sunday.

The goal came after Messi played the ball down the right for Julian Alavez, who released Alexis Mac Allister along the wing. The Argentine midfielder swung a low pass across to Di Maria on the left wing.

Di Maria strode into the box and whistles a shot across Hugo Lloris into the bottom right.

Earlier, Messi scored the calmest penalty from the spot to put Argentina ahead.

With the goal Messi scored his 12th goal of the World Cup and sixth in Qatar.

Argentina were awarded the penalty after Angel di Maria was brought down by Ousmane Dembele, who had put his arm on his opponent from behind.

Messi slotted the ball into the bottom right as Hugo Lloris dived the wrong way.

