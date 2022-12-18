WATCH: Angel di Maria's super strike doubles Argentina's lead against France in FIFA World Cup 2022 final

Angel di Maria justified his selection in the Argentina playing XI for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final against France on Sunday.

Di Maria doubled the lead in the 36 after Lionel Messi had scored from the penalty spot in the 23 minute

The goal came after Messi played the ball down the right for Julian Alavez, who released Alexis Mac Allister along the wing. The Argentine midfielder swung a low pass across to Di Maria on the left wing.

Di Maria strode into the box and whistles a shot across Hugo Lloris into the bottom right.

Angel Di Maria has just scored one of the best goals ever seen in a World Cup final 🔥



Out of this world 👏 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/QKYYsL27vH — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) December 18, 2022

Earlier, Messi scored the calmest penalty from the spot to put Argentina ahead.

With the goal Messi scored his 12th goal of the World Cup and sixth in Qatar.

Argentina were awarded the penalty after Angel di Maria was brought down by Ousmane Dembele, who had put his arm on his opponent from behind.

Messi slotted the ball into the bottom right as Hugo Lloris dived the wrong way.