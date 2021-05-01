Watch: After Dravid's 'Indiranagar ka Gunda', Venkatesh Prasad and Javagal Srinath star in 'Venkaboys'

New Delhi, May 1: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been bowled over by the singing avatar of former India cricketers -- Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath, Saba Karim, and Maninder Singh.

Featuring in a new advertisement for CRED, shared by Rohit Sharma on Twitter, all these four former cricketers can be seen singing a song in perfect sync, and the lyrics read -- "If you are one of those genZ, you might not know me, just go and ask your daddy, don't forget us because of T20s, don't baby, in the 90s, we were the OGs, on your CRTs.

"We were the OGs, chasing big runs, beating the Aussies, bowling long spells in Sharjah ki garmie, we were the hotties, ask your phuphaji, who were the OGs, it was us," the rest of the lyrics read.