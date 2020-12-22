'Wasn't aware of protocols': Suresh Raina on being booked for violating COVID-19 norms in Mumbai

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina, who was booked for violating Covid-19 protocols in Mumbai, has stated that he was unaware of local timings and protocols.

The Mumbai Police cracked down on an early morning party at the Dragonfly Pub in JW Marriot and booked at least 34 persons, including Raina, for allegedly violating Covid-19 protocols, an official said here on Tuesday.

The raid was carried out around 3 a.m. jointly by Gamdevi and Sahar police stations after a large number of people were found partying without maintaining protocols like wearing masks and observing physical distancing.

"Suresh was in Mumbai for a shoot which extended to late hours and was invited by a friend for a quick dinner post the same prior to him taking his flight back to Delhi (sic)," a statement from Raina's management company read.

"He was not aware of the local timings and protocols. Once pointed out, he immediately complied with the procedures laid out by the authorities and regrets the unfortunate and unintentional incident," the statement added.

The company further stated that the former India cricketer always holds rules and laws laid down by governing bodies with the highest regard and that he would continue to do so in the future as well.

Apart from Raina, other persons found on the premises in the raid included singer Guru Randhawa, Susanne Roshan Khan, while another prominent singer reportedly managed to escape from a backdoor, but some other girls who attempted to flee the spot were stopped by the police team.

The police said that among the 34 persons, who have been booked, include 19 outsiders from New Delhi and Punjab, and the rest are from Mumbai, including several celebrities from the film and glamour world.

"Offences registered under Indian Penal Code Sec. 188, 269 and NDMA Sec. 51 against (34) after raid carried out at 2.50 am at the Dragonfly Pub, for keeping the establishment beyond permissible time-limit, not following Covid-19 norms such as social distancing, not wearing face masks," said a Mumbai Police spokesperson.